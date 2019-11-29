A game warden whose position some may believe is superfluous is wrapping up 40 years of a career that’s been more than full.
Carlos Gomez, Oklahoma’s only game warden to spend his entire 40-year career in urban areas has ticketed and talked and educated and raised awareness around Tulsa County the past 33 years. The seven years prior he served in Oklahoma County.
“Everybody says that, ‘what do you need a game warden in Tulsa for? There’s no place to hunt in Tulsa,’” Gomez said.
Tulsa County actually does hold some productive hunting and fishing areas, but what really are plentiful are hunters and anglers.
Public contact and education are as big a part of the role of any game warden for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation as is wildlife law enforcement, and Gomez has some good stories to share from both aspects of the job.
He’s been around the Wildlife Department most of his life, actually.
His father, Ricardo Gomez, was a fisheries biologist and then environmental quality coordinator with the department from 1968-1991. The family lived at the Byron Fish Hatchery for a year in the 1960s and as a teen he helped on fisheries crews.
I jumped into his pickup to ride along for a part of the first day of the 2019 deer rifle season, a momentous “last opener” to mark for any game warden—if it was in fact his last. His retirement date isn’t official, yet, and some remain skeptical the 64-year-old will actually call it quits when he crosses the 65 mark in 2020.
We met up for bridge patrol with a team of wardens who watched traffic rolling into Tulsa along one of the major highways late in the morning. Spotters on the bridge look for signs of deer in vehicles while others line up to make stops. Gomez was on the chase.
The patrol watching for hunters driving back into town illustrated one reason wardens are needed in urban areas.
Gomez once documented numbers for a meeting of wildlife professionals that showed most of the hunters in the state live in the metro areas. Ten metro counties accounted for about 35 percent of the hunting population, he said.
“The other 67 counties have about 1 percent each,” he said.
For example, a violation takes place in Southeast Oklahoma and an investigation leads to a license plate that belongs to someone who lives in Tulsa County.
“The warden in Pushmataha isn’t going to drive all the way up here to make that check, so I get the call to do the knock-and-talk,” he said.
Contacts with hunters on the highway Saturday were mostly good and Gomez complemented the hunters on their good fortune and for following the rules.
On one dark gray truck the spotters somehow picked out a single dark red line of blood down the tailgate. A Tonneau cover concealed the rest.
Under the cover was a buck of a lifetime for the hunter, but it didn’t have a tag on it and it wasn’t e-checked, either. The violation resulted in a $100 fine but, overall, the contact was amiable and positive. It could have been much worse.
The hunter admitted he was absent minded. He had goofed, and the look on his face showed he was kicking himself for the stupidity following what was otherwise a great morning of hunting.
Gomez is good with people. He is visible and has honed his presentation style well over four decades of school presentations, Rotary and other civic club presentations, and what must be hundreds of hunter education courses, the largest of which, he notes, was at Jenks High School in 1994.
“My biggest hunter ed class was 594 people in an auditorium that sat 600, we had parents standing all along the walls,” he said.
Gomez also researched and arranged to a public monument for a man who was, at the time in 2001, the only Oklahoma game warden to lose his life in the line of duty.
A descendant of Warden Charles Estes heard a Wildlife Department official declare no wardens had been lost in the line of duty and sought to set the record straight. Because Estes was stationed in Jenks, the same town as Gomez, it fell to him to research the claim, he said.
“I was 42 years of age, at the time. I lived in Jenks. This game warden was 42 years old. He lived in Jenks. He rode his horse from Jenks to Turkey Mountain to check on some duck hunters one day and he never returned,” he said. “I was struck by that correlation.”
Gomez worked with Tulsa community members to raise money and erect the monument, which stands along the Arkansas River with a clear view of Turkey Mountain at 58th Street and Riverside Drive.
Gomez is a regular at conservation club meetings and is a founding member of the Tulsa Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Oklahoma's oldest chapter.
Oklahoma City was the first to form, but it disbanded for a time. Gomez attended first meetings of the Oklahoma City Club as well, along with his father who helped found that club.
Like most wardens, Gomez has loads of stories about arrests and goofy people and goofy wildlife. But the one on his mind most of that last first day of deer rifle season began the night before. It was a strange case, but another that illustrated urban ties to wildlife, no matter how odd.
A young woman had called to report someone without a hunting license had killed a deer and Gomez found the house was, “the worst place I’ve seen in my 40 years,” he said.
Without backup Friday night he returned that Saturday with Tulsa Police after the bridge patrol was finished.
A hide and bones were all that was left where loose dogs had devoured it in the yard where hand-painted "trespassers will be shot" signs stood. It likely was the only good meal they’d had for some time.
The man who allegedly shot the deer was nowhere to be found around the home police said was supposed to be condemned.
The young woman had told Gomez said she sometimes went to the house “only to do drugs” with a friend, who was sometimes "forced to do disgusting things with men," Gomez said.
“I guess everyone has their line,” he said. “Drugs and prostitution are one thing, but poaching a deer? That’s where she drew the line.”