Whiskey and I already suffered one long, unsuccessful blood track for a deer last Saturday when another call came in that sounded even less promising.
I found the hunter’s description of the shot, I hate to admit, a little bit suspect. Also, searchers likely had spread scent in all directions. That would make things very tough for the dog.
But we went anyway. I’m a sucker for helping out a first-time bowhunter.
Ultimately, I posted Ryder Lenard’s photo on my Facebook page after we found his buck. I commented, “You’ll never guess where we found this buck,” with a promise to write this column.
So, with some good-natured pokes at our young hunter and, I hope, a shared sense of humor, maybe we all can learn a little from this tale of wow.
Not woe — wow, because in spite of it all the hunter did find the deer before the meat had a chance to spoil and everything worked out just fine. Except, of course, for the deer.
Archery hunters face a great challenge in taking a deer, and the vast majority take the need for accuracy and a careful, ethical shot very seriously. I sensed that in Lenard, too. He just lacked experience.
Also, what I’m coming to learn from the deer-tracking side of things is many archers are optimistic to the point of folly — but they have the best of intentions. We practice to be confident in our shots, and the mind can play some pretty mean tricks on us.
Lenard said the buck he shot was only about 15 yards from his tree stand and was sharply quartering away. He was sure the bolt from his crossbow entered the buck just behind the last rib and angled forward to the shoulder because they couldn’t find the bolt and assumed it was lodged in the deer.
My first thought was that if he had actually made that shot, he would not be tracking the deer very far.
“He shot it in the butt,” I thought to myself.
It turned out the shot was more into the hip area and the arrow angled sharply down. It was a fatal shot, but one that should have required letting the deer lie before being tracked.
Then he told me how the family — the whole family — including his mom and dad, wife and 4-year-old daughter — and neighbors “fanned out” to look through the woods. At one point his wife, Courtney, jumped the buck from where it had bedded — and likely where it would have died.
Jumped bucks are notorious for running to the next county. It can make for a long and arduous — or impossible — trail.
Also, the more people involved and the longer they look for a buck, the more they will cross the deer’s path and thus step in the scent of that deer and spread it everywhere with their shoes.
When Whiskey arrived on the scene, he showed me just what I expected: bicycle spokes. He went south and turned back. He went north and turned back. Round and round he went.
He peed, he pooped, he begged for a drink of water, he got his 30-foot lead tangled in small saplings and downed branches.
I asked Lenard and his father, James, to hang back and I would move off with Whiskey and call to them if I thought we found something interesting. We needed to find “spokes” that were farther apart. Maybe Whiskey could zero in on one that had a stronger scent.
And that he did. It didn’t take long, either. James Lenard, who ran beagles as a kid, said he recognized Whiskey was on a good trail after he saw us move off.
We still hit plenty of sidetracks as we passed a feeder and a pop-up blind, squeezed between a ladder-stand and the tree where it stood and made a wide circuitous loop down into the woods and then back uphill to another deer feeder on the edge of a neighborhood.
I stopped Whiskey from going up the road toward a bunch of houses and sent a text to the Lenards, “Let’s regroup over here.”
The idea of snooping around people’s homes at night with a bright headlamp on my forehead seemed a potentially unhealthy idea.
While I had covered less than 200 yards at this point, Whiskey had been back and forth, zigged and zagged at least four times that amount.
I am not known for having a keen sense of direction, but in my defense, in this case Whiskey and I had gone round in circles several times.
Still, when Lenard told me it was OK to head up around the houses because “that’s my house up there, the second one on the left,” I felt just a tiny bit embarrassed.
I let Whiskey go on and he bee-lined to the house next door to the Lenard place. He led us behind the neighbor’s tool shed and we found the buck lying against the back of the shed, roughly 150 feet from the Lenards’ front door.
Soon the whole family was behind the house, marveling that it was right there the whole time.
“Man, I would have been getting ready for work Monday morning and walked out here to get a bucket or something and found it right there. That would have sucked,” Ryder Lenard said. “I can’t believe it’s right here.”
I still can’t believe it.