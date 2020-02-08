Straight above, as I lay on my back, the morning sky was still deep purple blue, though it grew more pink and orange over the tops of my toes to the east. To my left was one goofball retriever that left his manners at home, and to my right were six kids, five parents and a hunting guide.
The waterfowl season’s second youth day was off to a hot start with a green-winged teal and a mallard already in the bag. We soon heard a mallard hen answering guide Brad Albeck’s calls, and a cotton-topped widgeon and another mallard would fall before the morning’s action came to an abrupt halt.
We watched strings of snow geese as they snaked along the horizon to form a spinning funnel and drop into a field about a mile to our north. Albeck explained why “the white devils” are so difficult to hunt and how a lack of any breath of wind and clear blue sky likely left the thousands of ducks in the area lazy on the morning, rafted up on roosts and not over our decoys — or anywhere else to be seen.
“A few degrees warmer and a good wind and it’s a completely different deal,” he said.
Mid-morning, the sun’s heat spelled an end to things and it became apparent the Canada geese that covered the field the day prior would not return.
The ice we busted off our little sheet-water pond and millions of tracks left by geese and ducks — along with their droppings — melted as the winter wheat field beneath our feet grew slick and muddy. The sounds of the morning’s hunt faded into conversation and the clunk and rumble that comes with the collection of decoys and blinds.
Denniece Coyle-Ames and her twin 15-year-old nieces, Elizabeth and Rebecca Brown, hit the back-and-forth chores between Albeck’s ATV trailer and the decoy spread with high energy. The rubber boots, puffy camouflage and drab, colored insulated coveralls and coats that kept them warm while lying in the blinds now left them sweaty.
“Waterfowl hunting is hard work. I didn’t realize that,” Coyle-Ames exclaimed breathlessly but with a smile. “This is so interesting!”
Albeck laughed and said, “It’s not a real duck or goose hunt unless you’re working hard.”
It was not just a first waterfowl hunt for Coyle-Ames and the girls — it was their first hunt of any kind and they clearly loved it.
This was all Albeck’s idea. Weeks earlier, he called me out, in a manner of speaking. I always ask guides if they have a youth hunt planned that I might cover. Albeck said he would love to do a youth hunt, but he put the task to me to find “a group of good, deserving, kids.”
He provided everything for the young hunters and their parents. Food — we grilled porterhouse steaks for dinner — lodging, a duck hunt for the kids only on Saturday and a Sunday morning goose hunt for any kids and parents who wanted to stick around. The only downside was in the end the geese didn’t stick around to make a Sunday hunt worthwhile.
All I needed to do was find the kids.
I dropped a note to Kasie Joyner, Oklahoma R3 Coordinator with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and National Wild Turkey Federation. She mobilized the fine folks at the ODWC’s Jenks office and they put out the word of Albeck’s offer to local high school trap clubs. The wildlife department also provided shotgun shells for all — plenty of shotgun shells.
Six 15-year-old shooters signed up. The Brown twins signed on from Prue, Sutton Grigsby and Carson Crain joined from the Jenks team, and Nick Redfearn and Sammy Naugle dropped in from Sand Springs.
Only Redfearn and Crain had some (limited) prior experience, but a guided hunt would be a genuine educational experience.
We would be hunting from layout blinds and it was a good bet none had the experience of pushing open those blind doors to sit up and shoot from that seated position. It’s not the most natural shooting position in the world, so we arranged a Saturday meet-up at Tulsa Gun Club the week prior to the hunt. I walked the kids and their parents through a description of duck hunting, duck species identification, safety while hunting and what to expect the following weekend.
The club allowed us to set up a layout blind on the 5-stand station so each of the young hunters could practice safely getting into and out of the blind and rising to shoot.
For that exercise, Rogers Sporting Goods donated a Goosebuster blind for Albeck’s hunt. At the end of the hunt, we held a drawing and the blind went to Naugle to take home as a substantial first piece of waterfowl hunting gear for him.
“We’re going to do this again next year and you’re in charge of it again,” Albeck said after the hunt. “I really enjoyed it. It’s always fun to hunt with kids and introduce them to hunting. These were really good kids and they had good gun safety etiquette and we always want that. We’re safe and we have fun.”
Albeck put the kids on a pond loaded with smartweed for an evening hunt and the kids knocked down a male pintail and a gadwall to round out a multi-species bag for the day.
We hustled to pick up decoys and hit the trucks on a run for one final treat.
Albeck knew where most of the area’s ducks would be after legal shooting hours but before all daylight faded. Our caravan raced a few miles to the spot, we hopped out of the vehicles and watched and listened.
Hundreds of flocks of ducks from all directions turned into a swirling mass of tens of thousands, their cacophonies filled the air as they descended to turn the yellow fields black.
Six kids and five parents witnessed something they’d never seen before.
As they packed for home they talked about knowledge and experience gained more than numbers of birds shot — or missed — and each echoed Albeck’s sentiment before they left.
“We’re going to do this again.”