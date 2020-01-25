Watching someone hit with a newfound excitement is something to behold — but it’s fun to hear how the new hunter tells it anyway.
After all the coaching on safety rules, instructions and the experience shooting clay targets, now it’s the real deal.
Now it’s the walk in the high grass where that once bounding, running pointer is suddenly locked down, frozen, on-point. It’s down to the hunter, shotgun in hand, kicking the grass, looking for that brown lump that will explode into a nerve-tickling blast of wing beats.
Will the hunter harness those nerves, shoulder, flick off the safety, and swing true with that shotgun?
“The first one I saw it on the ground, it was OK, but that second one scared the crap out of me!” said Bryton Kagle, 13. “It came up out of nowhere. I was looking all over and all the sudden it was right there!”
Kagle and his teammate J.D. Singer, 12, both members of the Sequoyah Middle School Trap Team in Claremore, were two of about a dozen shooters who took advantage of a Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever Mentor Hunt sponsored by local chapters and organized by regional representative Laura McIver with help from the Tulsa Bird Dog Association.
“I know, me too!” Singer chimed in on Kagle’s description with some nuances of his own.
Then they dropped the key phrase for this event, practically in unison.
“Can we go again?”
The event represented hope for the future of quail hunting in Oklahoma but also a stark reminder of how far that kind of hunting has declined in this once quail-rich state. Not so long ago, boys like these who grew up in eastern Oklahoma hunted wild coveys of quail any time they wanted.
Quail used to be every kid’s gateway drug for upland hunting and all kinds of other outdoor activities.
The excitement was similar for these young hunters, but the hunt could only happen with released pen-raised birds in an organized event on the gun dog club’s training grounds near Inola.
That’s a far cry from walking a brush-choked fence row on the farm after school in pursuit of wild-flushing coveys.
Kagle’s father, Chris, remembered the old days as he stood at the tailgate of their pickup and showed Bryton, younger brother Isaac, 11, who walked along on the hunt, and Singer how to field dress the three quail they shot Monday morning.
Chris Kagle said he and dog handler Randy Billington, whose Brittany spaniel, Gunner, pointed birds for the boys, had been reminiscing about the challenges now compared to just a few decades ago.
“When I was a kid, my grandpa had 300 acres and you’d sit outside and hear quail all the time,” Kagle said. “It was a way of life when I was growing up. That’s what I did when I was a kid. It was Grandpa and the dog and we were going. It’s not like it used to be.”
Kagle said he was reading about the nationwide decline in hunters and started thinking about how just about everyone hunted when he was a kid and how different it is for his boys.
“I had to think, honestly, about how many kids in their classes I know actually hunt and I’m guessing it’s about 10 or 12. That’s out of about 100,” he said. “Generations used to pass it on and it’s not like that anymore.”
Events like this one organized by Quail Forever fit into the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s R3 initiative, which stands for Recruit, Retain and Re-initiate, McIver said.
She organized three youth hunts this year, plus she has taken some older but “complete newbies” on one-on-one hunts, she said.
“It’s an outreach to everybody and anybody,” she said. “The people who hunted but stopped as they had kids of their own and a job but can get back into it, or they just didn’t grow up hunting at all. It’s not just for youth but re-engaging all of us back into hunting.”
A decline in hunters means a decline in funding for wildlife conservation and a hit to the North American Conservation model that has worked so well for decades, she said.
“To save that we have to get more people out again,” she said.
For the youth hunts, tapping into the trap shooting teams for kids from junior high to college works out well, she said.
“It’s a little bit easier because I don’t have to worry as much about the shooting safety aspect because they’re trained in that,” she said. “I like a group of about a dozen kids because there’s more of a chance for one-on-one instruction, plus there is a better chance that everyone will get a bird.”
McIver said she also took “complete newbies” out this year in one-on-one hunts. She said she has a new Quail Forever member in Shawnee who “wants to go hunting again every day,” and another from the Oklahoma City area who recently shot his first rooster pheasant on a public-land hunt.
“I want them to get the bird,” she said. “I’ve harvested plenty of birds and my joy now comes in watching them achieve success in their first bird hunt. It’s that excitement, and then they get hooked. They want to do it again and again.”
And “again” is a key element, she said.
“Over 90% will fall away if they don’t get a second chance to go,” she said. “You have to get them out there and get them out again, get them excited again. This is our future.”
Kagle and Singer didn’t have any trouble steadying their shotguns, by the way. They shot well.
“It was actually pretty easy,” Singer said.
Yes, now that he’s hooked, we really do need to get that boy out on some wild quail.