Otter Creek Marsh, central Iowa, I remember it like yesterday. It wasn’t my first duck hunt, but it was one of my first and one of my best memories.
My green rubber waders leaked — always did — and I couldn’t feel my left leg. Even though I had two pairs of gym socks on (that’s how we thought we could keep our feet warmer back then), my right foot ached with the cold and the left was lost somewhere under a numb appendage that somehow still kept me upright.
Waist deep in water, wet elbows, and with the tall, thick cattails holding me upright as much as anything, I had my back to the rising sun. From the west a beautiful brown duck almost glowed against the morning sky as it bee-lined straight at me in steady flight.
It was a little high, but one bark from my brand-new Remington Wingmaster 870 12-gauge with the 30-inch barrel, full choke, and 3-inch magnum Winchester Super Xs packed with No. 4 (lead) shot caused that cinnamon teal to drop neat as a swanky garment bag from a first-class overhead bin.
I’d give anything to be that 13-year-old again — except maybe with a better pair of boots and with someone to tell me it would be at least 44 years before I’d shoot another cinnamon teal.
That memory came back last Saturday as I sat with 13-year-old Drew Meadow of Bristow. He was on his first duck hunt with his dad, Douglas, and Art Utley down on Utley’s fantastic ranch near Bristow for Oklahoma’s first Youth Waterfowl Day of the season.
Father and son both had new waders that are sure to be well-worn by the time Drew gets a chance to enjoy the next special Youth Waterfowl Day on Feb. 1.
“We plan to make a habit of it,” Douglas Meadow said of the chance to visit Utley’s waterfowl hunting spots.
Saturday’s sunrise was a beautiful one for duck hunting. Utley had a pile of blue-winged teal at one of his ponds the day before, but the teal — as teal tend to do — picked up and moved on overnight.
Drew had his eye on everything in the sky with wings, crows to songbirds.
Being with a new hunter is a joy. It reminds a hunter of all the things you’ve learned over the years that you now take for granted — like the difference in flight between a distant crow, woodpecker or a duck.
Those young eyes and ears will soak up a lot of new sights and sounds from the wetlands in the months to come. He’ll learn to use his ears, as much as his eyes, to know ducks are on the approach. He’ll get used to walking around in those waders through sucking mud, slick mud, deep mud, clingy mud and stinky mud. He’s going to need to fall and get muddy, cold and miserable at least once. What fun is there in staying clean, dry and warm all the time? You’ve got to have something to look back on and laugh.
Utley talked about that aspect of duck hunting.
“It’s social — you get to talk and laugh, and then we’ll go in and have a big breakfast at the Rock Café,” he said.
The Rock is a great local family cafe in Stroud, a Route 66 jewel known for inspiring the character Sally Carrera in the movie “Cars” and a grill named Betsy that’s more than 75 years old.
The morning was not entirely without ducks. One lone male wood duck slipped around from behind us and curled into the decoys. He sure was pretty in all his colors with that morning sun on his breast.
“Here!” I said and pointed.
Drew saw the drake, but his finger fumbled for the safety switch and he didn’t quite get the gun up in time to shoot. The youngster was clearly frustrated, but Utley is a good teacher and the moment passed without fuss or embarrassment.
About an hour later, with no birds in the sky, the sun warming up and talk that we’d “give it a few more minutes,” I asked Drew the question.
“You’re not thinking about that wood duck are ya?” I said.
“Yes!” came the answer. “It was right there. I just ...”
I lost count a long time ago of all those close ones I wish I could have back again. But that’s hunting, and the ones that slip away are just another part of the experience that, eventually, you learn is a big part of what keeps you coming back.