Ken Hayes

Ken Hayes, a former Oral Roberts University, University of Tulsa and Northeastern State University basketball coach, will be the guest of honor at a Saturday, Sept. 21 roast. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Here’s a different kind of “sporting event” for a fall Saturday:

A roast of former University of Tulsa, Oral Roberts University and Northeastern State University basketball coach Ken Hayes is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at a resort (Dream Catcher Grand) in Eucha, Okla.

According to information on a Facebook event page, everyone who has had the pleasure of playing for or coaching with Hayes is invited to attend the roast. The event includes an 11:30 lunch (bring your own food; an outdoor kitchen and grill will be available to cook hot dogs, hamburgers or other items).

The roast is scheduled to being at 1 p.m. Said the event page: “Come tell your favorite Coach Hayes joke and story (or just make one up — we don’t care).

Families are welcome and a dock will be open for swimming.

For information, call 918-798-8878.

