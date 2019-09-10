In a new article by the Wall Street Journal, NBA superstar Kevin Durant addresses a variety of topics, including his bitter departure from Oklahoma City.
From the story, written by J.R. Moehringer:
Durant has a Ph.D. in this phenomenon. When he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for Golden State, reaction was intense. Overnight he went from icon to traitor. The memory still pains him.
“People coming to my house and spray-painting on the for sale signs around my neighborhood,” he recalls. “People making videos in front of my house and burning my jerseys and calling me all types of crazy names.”
In the article, Durant went on to say how toxic he felt things got when he returned to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder while he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
“And just the organization, the trainers and equipment managers, those dudes is pissed off at me? Ain’t talking to me? I’m like, Yo, this is where we going with this? Because I left a team and went to play with another team?”
“I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Durant says. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That s--- must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”
Durant played his nine seasons in Oklahoma City (2008-16) before signing with the Golden State Warriors, where he played the last three seasons and won two championships.
This offseason, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets.