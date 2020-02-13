The No. 16 Oklahoma State softball team won twice Thursday to open the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, run-ruling Virginia Tech 14-6 and beating South Florida 5-1 in Clearwater, Florida.
In the first game, Kiley Naomi and Alysen Febrey led off with home runs off of Virginia Tech starter Keely Rochard. Naomi had two hits, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base in the win.
Naomi continued her hot start in game 2, reaching base three times and stealing two bases.
The Cowgirls (4-2) play No. 14 Minnesota and No. 19 Missouri on Friday.