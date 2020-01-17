Kyle Larson has not forgotten last year’s heartbreaking loss to Christopher Bell in the Chili Bowl finale. He has been reminded by everyone who talks with him during this week’s preliminary events.
“It took longer than any other race in my career to get over,” recalled Larson. “That just makes you just want it more and work that much harder to get better. Hopefully someday when I do win, it will be that much more special.
“I was also upset that I did not win it with Keith (Kunz), knowing that I might be in my own car this year.”
After driving for seven-time winning car owner Keith Kunz for several years, Larson decided to field his own midget this season.
“It is something I have been thinking about for a couple of years,” Larson said. “I have been close to winning this race with Keith and felt like it was the right time to do something. I gave Keith a call and was super nervous. I told him I was thinking about getting my own midget. He said, ‘OK’.”
However, running your own team comes with a whole new set of problems to deal with.
“If anything, it is less freedom because now I have to worry about our sprint car schedule and the logistics behind that,” Larson said. “Right now, I don’t have a trailer so you have to worry about the logistics of swapping stuff out. When I raced for Keith, if I had to fly somewhere, I could do that. Now I have to worry about getting the trailer set up with all the midget stuff then off to the track. It makes it harder.
“But I think I can still phone Keith and race for him if I need to.”
Since the NASCAR season ended, Larson has been crossing the county racing his midget car. He has won eight of his first nine races, with crew chief Paul Silva being credited for the behind-the-scenes work.
“I can do it. I can afford it. I have been wanting to do it with Paul Silva,” Larson said. “I have a great relationship with him. I feel it will be more relaxing.”
Larson will get his chance Saturday to redeem himself after winning Tuesday’s preliminary feature to earn a spot in the 55-lap finale.
“I made a mistake and allowed Christopher (Bell) to get by,” Larson said of his second-place finish to Bell in last year’s feature. “Those are things you learn from. We have been close for a handful of years and had bad luck most years. Last year was just mistakes on my part. I will clean that up and be better.
“We have been working on our car quite a bit. In the Race of Champions, it felt too tight so we backed up a little bit in the prelim feature. It was nice to run that race and get a rhythm going and learn about your car.”
The work paid off with a sweep of preliminary night action.
“I was nervous how it was all going to play out,” Larson said. “I knew I would have to win the heat race and qualifier to have a shot at winning this (Tuesday) race tonight.”