Since the NASCAR season ended Kyle Larson has been crossing the county racing his midget car. He has won eight of his first nine races, with c…

Chili Bowl at a glance

Friday: Tanner Thorson and Ryan Bernal grabbed the final two lock-in spots for Saturday’s 55-lap finale with a 1-2 finish respectively in the week's final preliminary night A feature.

Thorson, Bernal and third-place Chris Windom swapped the lead back and forth in every corner during the final circuits of the 30-lapper. But Thorson had the final say as the checkered waved. Windom settled for third after leading the first four laps. NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led for the next 10 laps before falling out after 17 laps.

The 10 lock-in drivers will run a pole dash Saturday to determine starting positions for the championship finale.

Drivers locked in to 55-lap finale (Preliminary night order): Cannon McIntosh, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson, Jonathan Beason, Rico Abreu, Colby Copeland, Christopher Bell, Thomas Meseraull, Tanner Thorson, Ryan Bernal.

On tap Saturday: An alphabet of feature races will begin at 10 a.m. with a pair of O Features. Racing will continue up the alphabet with the top finishers earning a starting spot in the next pair of features. A driver can theoretically advance all the way into the night's 55-lap finale if he or she can continue to finish in a transfer position.

Opening ceremonies take place at 6 p.m. for the night's final feature, which will be broadcast on MAVTV beginning at 7:30.

Friday's results

A Feature: 1. Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.; 2. Ryan Bernal, Hollister, Calif.; 3. Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; 4. Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, Kan.’ 5. Justin Allgaier, Riverton, Ill.

B Feature 2: 1. Jody Rosenboom, Rock Rapids, Iowa; 2. Chris Andrews, Tulsa; 3. Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa.; 4. Josh Lakatos, Pasadena, Calif.; 5. Matt Mitchell, Costa Mesa, Calif.

B Feature 1: 1. Sam Johnson, St. Peter’s, Mo.; 2. Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa; 3. Maria Cofer, Macdoel, Calif,; 4. Chad Boespfug, Hanford, Calif.; 5. Dustin Morgan, Owasso.

Qualifier Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas; Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D.; Justin Grant, Lone, Calif.; Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

C Feature 2: 1. Alex Schutte, Rohnert Park, Calif.; 2. Timmy Buckwalter, Pottstown, Pa.; 3. Don Droud, Jr., Lincoln, Neb.’ 4. Logan Falcon, Springfield, Ill.; 5. Buddy Tubbs, Colorado Springs, Colo.

C Feature 1: 1. Dustin Morgan, Owasso; 2. Tim Estenson, Hanford, Calif.; 3. Ben Schmidt, Howard Grove, Wis.’ 4. Conor Daly, Indianapolis, Ind.; 5. Tadd Holliman, Murray, Neb.

Heat Winners: Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah; Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.; Justin Allgaier, Riverton, Ill.; A.J. Hopkins, Danville, Ind.; Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, Kan.; Justin Grant, Ione, Calf.; Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.; Chad Boespflug, Hanford, Calif.