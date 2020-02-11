Special-teams play appeared to be the key to Utah’s 5-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday night at the BOK Center.
Three second-period goals — two of which were on the power play — broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Grizzlies a 4-2 lead. The Oilers never caught up.
The problem was bigger than that to Tulsa coach Rob Murray, though. The Oilers did not generate much offense, and the Grizzlies took advantage, scoring four unanswered goals over the last two periods.
“It was a puck possession game and we did not make any plays,” Murray said. “When we did, we scored, and they (Utah) scored when they had the chance. “We did not generate enough offense. We did not win pucks. We were just throwing the puck away most of the time.”
Only eight penalty minutes were issued in the game, and six were served by Tulsa players.
“(We) took useless penalties,” Murray said. “We got one power play. You have to generate more to make the other team take some penalties. We did not do anything.”
Tulsa (22-24-5-1) remained just four points out of fourth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division and in a fifth-place tie with Wichita, which lost to Kansas City 2-1 on Tuesday. Two games with Wichita this weekend and one with the Mavericks will be key to the Oilers’ playoff hopes.
A slow start resulted in no shots on goal by either team until Utah broke the ice at the 14:28 mark. It took even longer for Tulsa, with the Oilers’ first shot coming at 12:40.
However, the Oilers were first on the scoreboard on a shot from in front of the net by Charlie Sampair on an assist from Cory Ward at 10:21. Utah forward Yuri Terao tied the game just moments after the Oilers killed off a power play.
The combination of Sampair and Ward teamed up again in the second period, but this time it was Ward scoring to put the Oilers up 2-1 at 7:36. It was Ward’s 100th point in ECHL competition.
The Oilers gave the Grizzlies a power-play opportunity after Deven Sideroff was called for tripping, and they capitalized to even the score at 2-2 on a goal by Terao at 12:40. It was the fifth time this season Terao has scored against the Oilers.
That goal opened the door for the Grizzlies, as Griffen Molino gave the Grizzlies their first lead of the night (3-2) with a goal at 16:12.
Utah ended the scoring run at 18:10 when Josh Dickinson took advantage of another power-play opportunity to give the Grizzlies a 4-2 lead.
GRIZZLIES 5, OILERS 2
Utah 1 3 1 — 5
Tulsa 1 1 0 — 2
First period: 1, Tulsa, Sampair 12 (Ward, Piccinich) 10:21. 2, Utah, Terao 13 (Jenkins, Richart) 13:03. Penalties: Utah, Dickinson (high sticking) 5:57. Tulsa, Pleskach (slashing) 10:54.
Second period: 3, Tulsa, Ward 8 (Sampair) 7:36. 4, Utah, Terao 14 (Richart, Tischke) 12:40 (pp). 5, Utah, Molino 19 (unassisted) 16:12. 6, Utah, Dickinson 13 (Molino, Davis) 18:10 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Sideroff (tripping) 10:53. Tulsa, Liberati (interference) 17:34.
Third period: 7, Wegwerth 12 (Klotz, Davis) 6:50. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Utah, 2-3, Tulsa, 0-1.
Shots: Utah, 7-10-8—25. Tulsa, 8-8-12—28.
Saves: Utah, Ouellette 7-7-12—26. Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 6-7-7—20.
Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 4,423.