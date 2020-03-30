According to a statement from Tulsa County officials, the LaFortune Park 18-hole and par-3 golf courses are closed “until further notice.”

County-owned courses at LaFortune in midtown Tulsa and South Lakes in Jenks, along with City of Tulsa-owned courses at Page Belcher in west Tulsa and Mohawk Park in north Tulsa, had remained open since the coronavirus threat became a national matter three weeks ago.

County officials now have suspended play at LaFortune and will do so also, effective Monday night, at South Lakes. Golfers were able to play at Page Belcher and Mohawk Park on Saturday, but the indefinite suspension of play took effect Sunday.

“The (LaFortune) closure is in compliance with the safer-in-place order issued by Mayor G.T. Bynum that affects all golf courses located within the city limits of Tulsa,” the Tulsa County statement reported.

Regarding the South Lakes suspension of play, it was explained in the statement, “this action is being taken at the behest of Jenks Mayor Robert Lee.”

Altered Lives: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

