It’s cold, it’s windy, it’s winter. Best just to go inside — to go inside and go fishing, that is.
Every winter, anglers around northeast Oklahoma take shelter inside covered and heated crappie fishing docks.
Some of the docks have attached cafés or are located at resorts where anglers might rent a cabin for a night and fish for those tasty winter fillets to their heart’s content and then walk across the marina for dinner or a warm bed.
It has been a few years since the Tulsa World updated its regional list, and with the storms and floods of 2019, it seemed wise to check with the docks for updates.
The good news is all of the docks that were operating three years ago are still going today, some with recent repairs and upgrades.
Here is the list:
Northeast Oklahoma Crappie Docks
Claremore Lake
City Park Dock
Two miles east of U.S. 66 on Blue Starr Drive east of Claremore. Heated dock. City permit required. Cost is $3 a day for Claremore residents and $4 for nonresidents. Open 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Check ahead, sometimes closed at 4 p.m. Limit 15 crappie any size. 918-341-1238 or 918-638-1690
Lake Eufaula
Lake Eufaula Marina
Lake Eufaula State Park, 111563 OK-150, Checotah. Heated dock indoor area is 3,000 square feet, with about 140 trees suspended for habitat. Bait shop with live bait and tackle. Café area has to-go snacks like pizza and wings. Cost is $5 per person, less for seniors, children. Open 7 a.m.–5 p.m. most days; call ahead to check hours. Outside area available 24 hours. 918-689-7337
Belle Starr Marina
Take 69 Highway south to Texanna Road exit, east 3 miles and turn south on Belle Starr Road at Campers Corner. Enclosed dock, not heated. Pizza and burgers served at the marina. Open 24 hours. Cost is $5 per person on honor system or $200 annual pass. 918-689-2132.
Keystone Lake
Salt Creek Marina
At 1200 S. Keyport Road, Mannford. Offers a heated dock with wood stove. Monthly crappie tournaments. New and improving facilities under construction, tackle shop is open. Cost $5, kids 15 and under fish for free. Fishing dock open 24 hours with honor box. 918-704-1667
New Mannford Ramp
New Mannford Park Road, Mannford. Enclosed dock, new heaters to be installed soon. Cost is $3 per person. Open 24 hours. 918-865-2096
Fort Gibson Lake
Cypress Cove
At Sequoyah Bay State Park, 6372 E. 101st St. North, Wagoner. Offers a heated crappie dock. Restaurant has burgers, pizza, chicken and hot sandwiches. Cost $5 per person, 12 and under are free. Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Restaurant hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 918-687-4073
Grand Lake
Blue Bluff Harbor and Resort
Located at 63251 E. 256 Road, Grove. This heated dock is all new and just rebuilt after storm damage. Open 24 hours for people who have rented a cabin. Open 6 a.m.–6 p.m. for the public. Cost is $5 per day, $25 per month or $250 annual membership. Lights and heater off 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Site includes cabins and resort facilities. 918-786-5531
Indian Hills Resort and Marina
Located at 415 Park Drive in Bernice. Offers heated dock (wood stove). Cost $5 per person. Open 24 hours. Cabins for rent, also has café serving breakfast and lunch (broasted chicken on Sundays only) open 7 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 918-256-6954
Lee’s Resort
Located at 24800 S. 630 Road, Grove. Has a heated dock. Cost is $4 per person. Open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. for the public. Rent a cabin and fish 24 hours. Grand Flamingo Café open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., offers full menu. 918-786-4289
Hudson Lake
Hudson Lake Marina
Located at 33 Big Bluff Lane, Pryor. Has a heated dock. Cost is $5 per person. Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Café also open 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Tackle shop with live bait on site. 918-434-6099