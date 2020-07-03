Langston University announced on Friday it was suspending athletics for the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affected sports include football, volleyball, track and field and men's and women's basketball.
According to a letter posted on the school's website, administrators met Thursday and made the call. Athletic director Donnita Rogers said student-athletes will be allowed to "participate in skill development sessions, strength and conditioning training and practices which encompass 10 or less people and adhere to the recommended CDC guidelines."
Rogers also said athletic scholarship offers finalized as of Thursday will be honored for the fall semester.
Langston, the only historically Black college in Oklahoma, competes at the NAIA level in the Sooner Athletic Conference.