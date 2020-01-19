Kyle Larson has waited a year to atone for a mistake that ultimately cost him a Golden Driller at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
Late Saturday, Larson slid past three-time defending champion Christopher Bell on Lap 39 and raced mistake-free the final 16 laps to add his name to the list of Chili Bowl Golden Driller winners before a cheering standing-room-only crowd inside the River Spirit Expo Center.
“It is a totally different feeling from last year,” Larson said in the post-race press conference. “It is so hard to pass Chris (Christopher Bell) because he is so good and makes no mistakes.”
Last year Larson settled for second after giving up the lead to Bell. Bell raced out to an early lead Saturday, setting the stage for a role reversal.
On Lap 39, in lapped traffic, Larson saw his chance and dove to the bottom in turns one and two and slid up in front of Bell. Bell tried to turn under Larson, but as the pair raced into turn three, Larson closed the door on Bell and pulled away.
“I got him messed up enough off of four (turn four) where he did not have a great run down the front stretch,” Larson said of his pass for the lead. “The entry into one was getting wide and I felt his momentum was a little worse and I could clear him. I bounced off the wall and that helped turn me to kind of block him off turn three. I was able to pick up enough speed to get down the straightaway.”
“I don’t know if my tire bled down or if I was getting worse on the restarts,” Bell said of his performance. “I was starting to bobble a little bit towards the middle of the race. He passed me and was able to drive on. But the last eight or 10 laps we were pretty equal. It was just a matter of who made a mistake.”
Two-time winner Rico Abreu started racing Bell for second until 17-year old Cannon McIntosh of Bixby drove into the mix. In the final 10 laps McIntosh, who started eighth, passed Abreu for third and chased after Bell and Larson. At the finish, Larson finished .801 seconds in front of Bell with McIntosh close behind for third.
“It feels great being able to race with some of my heroes growing up,” McIntosh said of his run into contention. “Dicing with Rico (Abreu) was really cool and getting to Christopher and even to have a shot to race with them was cool.
“It is special to be able to be on the podium with two of the best drivers in the world.”
Chili Bowl A Feature Finish
1. Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif.; 2. Christopher Bell, Norman; 3. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 4. Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; 5. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; 6. Jonathon Beason, Broken Arrow; 7 Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.’ 8. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; 9. Ryan Bernal, Hollister, Calif.; 10. Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, Kan.; 11. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.’ 12. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; 13. Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn.; 14. Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; 15. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; 16. Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.; 17. C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.; 18. Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; 19. Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; 20. Michael Pickens, Auckland, New Zealand; 21. Justin Allgaier, Riverton, Ill.; 22. Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.; 23. Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas; 24. Colby Copeland, Roseville, Calif.