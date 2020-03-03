Two late penalties combined to doom the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday night at the BOK Center.
Playing the Allen Americans in a scoreless game, Tulsa's Jack Nevins was called for high-sticking with 28 seconds left in regulation. Down a man to start overtime, Oilers defenseman Hunter Drew was called for high-sticking after 19 seconds of play.
Sporting a 5-on-3 man advantage, Jordon Topper scored 57 seconds in to give the Americans a 1-0 victory.
“We were careless with our sticks,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We had a high sticking on (Adam) Pleskach early in the game and two within 30 seconds at the end of the game.”
For three periods the Oilers kept the ECHL Mountain Division-leading Americans at bay, outshooting them 33-26 in a game that became a duel of goaltenders. But in the end the game came unraveled for the Oilers.
“I have said it for awhile. We are making it too easy for the refs to make calls,” Murray said. “That is why we are getting out-power-played every night. The refs are not out there to try and find penalties. But when we do things like that, we are lucky we did not get four minutes.”
The overtime loss still earned the Oilers a point in the standings. Tulsa now holds a two-point lead over Rapid City for the fourth and final division playoff spot.
“It was a big point regardless,” Murray said. “Points are big right now and we will take the point.”
The Oilers seemed on the verge of scoring several times in the third period with some shots that could have gone in but rang off the crossbar.
“We had multiple opportunities in the third to score,” Murray said. “Their goalie made a couple of good saves. I thought we played well. We just put ourselves in a bad situation with bad stick fouls.
“We hit three crossbars. On another night those go in. Tonight they didn’t.”
Now the Oilers will travel to Allen, Texas on Saturday with hopes of making amends.
Murray felt the Oilers played very well after just arriving home from Rapid City, South Dakota on Monday.
“Fatigue is definitely an issue,” he said. “Three games in three nights at Rapid City, then squeeze in 30 hours on a bus. We got home at noon yesterday. We drove all night.
“Every team goes through it. I thought we played well for that reason.”
AMERICANS 1, OILERS 0 (OT)
Allen 0-0-0-1—1
Tulsa 0-0-0-0—0
First Period: No scoring. Penalties: None.
Second Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Kaunisto (tripping) 2:46. Tulsa, Pleskach (too many men) 9:19. Allen, McLain (hooking) 14:22. Tulsa, Pleskach (high sticking) 17:38. Tulsa, Moynihan (tripping) 19:40.
Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Allen, Fraser (roughing) 9:38. Tulsa, Nevins (high sticking) 19:32.
Overtime: 1, Allen, Topping (Falkovsky, Breton) :57 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Drew (high sticking) :19.
Power Plays: Allen, 1-6. Tulsa, 0-2.
Shots: Allen, 5-6-13-2—26. Tulsa, 8-14-11-0—33.
Saves: Shortridge 8-14-11-0—33. Tulsa, Williams 5-6-13-1—25.
Referee: MacFarlane. A: 4,089.