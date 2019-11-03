Three times this season the Rapid City Rush have visited the BOK Center, and three times went home with a victory.
But that was not the case on Sunday.
With one minute left in regulation, defenseman Miles Liberati fired the puck over Rapid City goalie Tyler Parks to give the Tulsa Oilers a 3-2 lead. Just 39 seconds later, Ryan Tesink shot into an empty net for a 4-2 Oilers victory over the Rush before a crowd of 4,191 at the BOK Center.
It was the Oilers’ (5-6-1-0) third consecutive victory.
Liberati, who came to Tulsa from the South Carolina Stingrays, remembered a conversation he had with Oilers coach Rob Murray at the start of the season, and it paid off for him Sunday.
“When I first came here, I remember Murray was telling everyone the boards are real bouncy here. When you dump it in hard, sometimes it will kick out front,” Libererati recalled. “It happened that time, and I just followed it up to the net and got the rebound.”
Liberati noticed the goalie was down on the ice and saw his opportunity.
“Once it got to me, the goalie did not know where it was, and I knew I was going to be able to put that in,” Liberati said. “He was trying to come across, and I went back against the grain and kind of bounced it in, almost.”
Defensemen don’t get many chances to score. Liberati said he knew he had to to seize the rare opportunity.
“(Murray) wants us to be aggressive, but not to the point we are giving up odd-man rushes,” Liberati said. “On that one, I knew I was safe to go.”
After a rough start to the season, Liberati believes the Oilers are starting to gain confidence.
“We are finally coming together as a team,” Liberati said. “I think we are playing less nervous.”
Murray was much more pleased with the Oilers’ play Sunday than he was in Thursday’s win over Greenville.
“Outside of a couple of penalties in the third period, I thought our penalty kill was excellent tonight,” Murray said. “We really got our legs in the third.
“We had multiple opportunities to win the game in the third period.”
Rapid City scored first in the opening period on a shot from the side of the goal crease at 6:39 by Dexter Dancs for a 1-0 Rush lead. Eight minutes later, Steven Kaunisto knotted the game at 1-1 on a shot down the slot from near the blue line that deflected in off of Rush goalie Tyler Parks. It was Kaunisto’s first goal of the season.
Giovanni Fiore broke the tie 2:36 into the second period with a shot from in front of the net. Exactly two minutes later, Ian McNulty evened the score at 2-2 with his first Oilers goal of the season.
OILERS 4, RUSH 2
Rapid City 1 1 0 — 2
Tulsa 1 1 2 — 4
First period: 1, Rapid City, Dancs 1 (Rauter, Coyne) 6:39. 2, Tulsa, Kaunisto 1 (McKee, Tesink) 14:43. Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (interference) 10:53. Rapid City, Killins (slashing) 16:59. Rapid City, Sauinier (slashing) 19:26.
Second period: 3, Rapid City, Fiore 7 (unassisted) 2:36. 4, Tulsa, McNulty 1 (Tesink, McKee) 4:36. Penalties: Tulsa, Piccinich (hooking) 12:20. Tulsa, McKee (roughing) 12:56.
Third period: 5, Tulsa, Liberati 4 (Joshua, Knight) 19:00. 6, Tulsa, Tesink 2 (unassisted) 19:39 (en). Penalties: Tulsa, Joshua (holding) 1:31. Rapid City, Phillips (roughing) 6:45. Tulsa, Liberati (roughing double minor) 6:45. Rapid City, Sauinier (holding) 11:04.
Power plays: Rapid City, 0-5. Tulsa, 0-4.
Shots: Rapid City, 13-7-9–29. Tulsa, 19-5-18—42.
Saves: Rapid City, Parks 18-4-16—38. Tulsa, Williams 12-6-9—27.
Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 4,191.