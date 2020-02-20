Oklahoma forward Brady Manek and Oral Roberts forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi were among 41 NCAA Division I men's basketball student-athletes named to a CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, it was announced Thursday. Manek and Nzekwesi are among five players on the District 7 team.
Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named to the District 7 women's team.
With the honor, they advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March.