A co-ed team of junior golfers from the Tulsa area will compete in a PGA Jr. League Regional at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri, Saturday and Sunday.
The Tulsa 2 All-Stars won the PGA Jr. League South Central Section Championship Aug. 10 at The Club at Indian Springs to advance to the regional. They will compete against three teams from Illinois and Missouri for the opportunity to advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 11-14.
Team members include: Benton Manly, 13, Tulsa (Oaks Country Club); Harrison Shaw, 11, Tulsa (Battle Creek Golf Club); Porter Hart, 9, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Cameron Surles, 14, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Allen Field, 12, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); William Hennessee, 13, Tulsa (Battle Creek); Chase Jones, 11, Park Hill (Battle Creek); Sam Morris, 13, Tulsa (Oaks); Peyton Coburn, 13, Broken Arrow (Lit’l Links Golf Club); Jesse Tandoy, 13, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club). Captain: Amanda Fisher (LPGA, Battle Creek).