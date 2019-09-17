A co-ed Tulsa Junior League golf team has advanced to the national finals.
The Tulsa 2 All-Stars advanced to nationals after defeating a team from Springfield, Missouri, 11-1 at the PGA Jr. League Regional at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Tulsa swept Missouri in all four matches.
The PGA Jr. League Championship will be played Oct. 11-14 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Team members include: Benton Manly, 13, Tulsa (Oaks Country Club); Harrison Shaw, 11, Tulsa (Battle Creek Golf Club); Porter Hart, 9, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Cameron Surles, 14, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Allen Field, 12, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); William Hennessee, 13, Tulsa (Battle Creek); Chase Jones, 11, Park Hill (Battle Creek); Sam Morris, 13, Tulsa (Oaks); Peyton Coburn, 13, Broken Arrow (Lit’l Links Golf Club); Jesse Tandoy, 13, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club). Captain: Amanda Fisher (LPGA, Battle Creek).