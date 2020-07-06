Buddy Cagle started at an early age to make himself a legend in the Tulsa race scene.
Cagle died last Tuesday morning. He was 89.
Cagle became a staple in the Tulsa-area racing circuit in the 1960s after starting his career in midgets at 16 in 1947. He nearly qualified for the Indianapolis 500 in 1956 but a crash during practice scratched that opportunity.
During his career, Cagle was a four-time Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway track champion in 1964, '65, '67 and '68, and a track champion at Muskogee's Thunderbird Speedway.
"When they tore the old race track down to build the new one (in 1973), they went back through the history of the track and found that I won more main events and points then anyone in the history of the track," Cagle told Tulsa World in 2014. "I believe I won 68 (features) under Dick Colvin.”
Cagle's accomplishments put him in several racing halls of fame, including the Highbanks Hall of Fame at the National Midget Auto Racing Museum in Belleville, Kansas, in 2014.
Off the track, Cagle was a Navy veteran and a teacher at Rogers High School and Tulsa Vo Tech.
Port City Raceway will honor Cagle on July 11, which would have been his 90th birthday.