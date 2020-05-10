At first glance, ONEOK Field’s playing surface doesn’t look any different than in any spring since the stadium opened in 2010.
The green grass is as bright and beautiful as ever. It's easy to imagine it's game day.
Of course, games aren’t being played there or anywhere during the COVID-19 shutdown. But when Minor League Baseball and the United Soccer League are given the go-ahead to resume, ONEOK Field’s playing surface won’t take as long to be ready for action than the athletes playing on it.
The person responsible for keeping the field in prime shape, even during the shutdown, is longtime Tulsa Drillers head groundskeeper Gary Shepherd, who also prepares it for the USL’s FC Tulsa franchise. Shepherd projects it would take two days for the field to be completely ready for baseball and about a week for soccer.
“The pitcher’s mound would take about a day to get out of the ground, to remove all the material off it, work on it, get it dried out, that would be the biggest part,” Shepherd said. “For the rest of the field, it would be painting lines, the bases are ready to go in, everything is pretty much set.”
For soccer, the preparation time would be longer as fresh sod grass needs to be brought in to place over the infield – a conversion that takes place 8-to-10 times in a typical year.
For much of the spring, the field was more in soccer mode as everything was ready for FC Tulsa’s home opener that was only two days away when it was postponed Thursday, March 12.
“Everything was painted,” Shepherd said. "I would have touched it up Friday night or Saturday morning. The goals were in place, everything was set up for that first soccer match, the sod had been down since October, the end of last season, so we would have had the best rooted-in and looking sod for those first three matches (before the Drillers scheduled opener April 9) so it really was a disappointment not to get the season under way and get some matches played in that situation.
"A lot of times when we have soccer it’s a two-or-three day turnaround (between Drillers homestands), so the sod doesn’t look that good, it’s not rooted in strong yet and it doesn’t play as well, but for those first three matches we would have had our best field of the season.”
Another difference for Shepherd is he isn’t as glued to the weather forecasts this spring. He still pays attention to them, but just not as often.
“Not tarping it (covering the infield when it rains) is a big change,” Shepherd said. “I don’t check weather forecasts as much -- just for knowing how much I want to irrigate or till the infield dirt. This spring we’ve gotten timely rains, every three or four days so it’s really been an easy spring to back off on the irrigation and just let Mother Nature take its course. Without us having to tarp the infield, it is in better condition. "Because in a normal year we tarp just about every time it rains if there’s an event the next day or two, which seems all the time with both sports here. Since soccer has been here, we average 45 nights of tarping in a year. So it’s a big change not to have to tarp it all and the infield is a reflection of that, we’re not not having any issues on the infield where it’s not getting all the moisture the outfield gets when it does rain.”
Besides the field, Shepherd also is responsible for mowing the stadium's berms and highway hills, as well as working on trees and other greenery inside and just outside the gates.
"He is the best in the business," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "In my career, I hope he is my only groundskeeper. He's a true pro. I wouldn't trade him for anybody, we're lucky to have him. He handles all the landscaping and takes so much pride in it.
"He's one guy I will never tell how to do their job. When soccer was added in 2015 with all the extra work that includes, he had such a great attitude about it and took it as a new challenge."
During the baseball/soccer season when there is a night game, Shepherd usually arrives at ONEOK Field around 9:30 a.m. and leaves around 11:30 p.m. -- although he takes breaks during those hours -- and rarely has a full day off. Now, he’s working “regular" business hours.
“This year I’ve taken every Sunday off -- that’s been different, but I would rather be here working,” Shepherd said while looking at the field. “I enjoy the 40-hour weeks in the offseason but when April hits I’m ready to work those long days and see the games, and enjoy all the activities and events that go on around here, so that kind of stuff I miss -- I would rather be working the long days than getting that day off every week and working 9 to 5.”
Shepherd, 52, began working for the Drillers in 1993 and became head groundskeeper in 1999.
“I’m enjoying it as much as I ever have (except for sports being shut down),” Shepherd said. ”I miss it right now, but I’m very optimistic they are going to come back at some point and be better than ever.
“Another reason this is disappointing, not being ready to go right now is we miss (Drillers manager) Scott Hennessey and working with him. He has been such an excellent manager to work with on a personal level, we have good communication about the routine on the field and also have a good rapport off the field as well. He’s not only good to me and my crew, but everybody at the ballpark. We miss the opportunity to have him around here at this time. Hennessey has been one of the best.”
So how is Shepherd spending his extra time at home?
“Just watching TV more than I should, and I have a little bit more time to work on my own yard for a change,” Shepherd said. “I mow it a little more frequently – work in the shrub and flower beds at home.
“I miss the long days (at the ballpark), the ballgames, that’s the best part of the job is to watch the games, mingle with all the game-day and part-time workers, and see the crowd out here.”