Louisiana pro Greg Hackney located a key spot in practice to put him in position to catch a five-bass limit that weighed 18 pounds, 1 ounce Thursday for the Day 1 lead of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open on the Arkansas River at Three Forks.
“I didn’t get a lot of bites, but they were all good ones,” Hackney said. “I caught seven and I culled twice, but they were all quality bites.”
Considering that he had about 30 competitors within sight and most were fishing techniques other than his, Hackney opted to hold his cards low.
Dakota Ebare of Bluff Dale, Texas, is in second place with 15-12. Locking down to the Kerr pool proved stressful for him — even after a slow start.
“I was nervous about (the locking decision) all day,” Ebare said. “Even though I was due in at 3:40, I had it in my mind that I had to catch ‘em quick just to prove to myself that I can do it tomorrow, when I’ll have a short day.”
Daisuke Aoki of Minamitsuru-gun Yamanashi, Japan, is in third place with 15-3. Aoki devoted his fishing hours to the Neosho River, where he targeted rock and wood with a ChatterBait and a Texas-rigged beaver-style bait. Aoki said he caught fish all day, but his morning produced most of his weight.
Bassmaster Elite pro Dale Hightower of Sand Springs and Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas, fished their way into the top 10. Hightower is in a fourth-place tie with John Garrett, while Livesay is ninth. Major League Fishing pro Jason Christie of Park Hill is in 15th place but is just 5 ounces outside the top 10.
William Young of Livingston, Texas, leads the co-angler division with 10-11.
Anthony Dumitras of Winston, Georgia, is in the lead for Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with a 5-10 largemouth. Dakota Sparks of Denham Springs, Louisiana., holds the lead among co-anglers with a 4-8 largemouth.
The competition resumes Friday with a 6 a.m. takeoff at Three Forks Harbor off Highway 62 west of Muskogee. The weigh-in begins at the harbor at 1 p.m.
Day 1 leaders
Angler No. fish Wt.
1. Greg Hackney 5 18-1
2. Dakota Ebare 5 15-12
3. Daisuke Aoki 5 15-3
T4. John Garrett 5 15-0
T4. Dale Hightower 5 15-0
6. Caleb Gibson 5 14-12
7. Terry Luedtke 5 13-14
8. Mark Watson 4 13-14
9. Lee Livesay 5 13-11
10. Allan Nail 5 13-4
For full standings go to bassmaster.com