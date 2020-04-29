The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas, has been postponed, event organizers announced Wednesday.
The LPGA tournament originally scheduled for June 15-21 is rescheduled for August 24-30 at Pinnacle Country Club.
