Mannford hunter Treven Hightower thought he would slip out for one of his usual after-work hunts Wednesday, but he ended up with a buck that was very unusual.
“This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime deer you don’t just run across every day,” Hightower said. “Definitely unique, like nothing I’ve ever seen.”
The 24-year-old hunter happened into a 24-point buck with antlers growing in the kind of velvety skin that covers the antlers of most bucks but that is shed at the end of summer. It had turned up on trail cameras on the property before, but Hightower didn’t expect to see it this week.
The buck most likely is what is commonly called a “cactus buck,” a male deer that has a condition called cryptorchidism, which results in velvet remaining on antlers and continuing to grow throughout the year.
The condition generally occurs in bucks that have irregular testicles or have incurred testicular damage, which impacts testosterone levels. Testosterone is the hormone that regulates antler growth and development.
“I just thought I would try to go out and kill a doe for the freezer last night, and in comes this deer,” Hightower said. “A few does came out and he stepped out just shortly after them, and I’d rather have him than take a doe.”
The black-faced buck was large-bodied, in the range of 200 to 225 pounds, but Hightower couldn’t guess at its age. It has been seen on trail camera photos on the 100-acre hunting area at least two years past, he said.
He said the buck seemed as if it had a wider antler set last year, but it grew obviously over the summer — as have other bucks around the area this year, he said.
“It had the taller points, but around the base it was all just a bunch of studs, and then this year it was just, boom,” he said. “What’s so wicked is all the velvet on it and especially to get the opportunity to harvest a buck like him.”
Hightower said the meat from the buck is already in the freezer and the antlers and hide are with a taxidermist who will be able to preserve the unusual covering on the antler formation.