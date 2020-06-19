Bassmaster Elite Series pro Dale Hightower of Mannford grabbed the lead out of a field of 192 boats Friday in the Bassmaster Central Open #1 on the Arkansas River Friday.
Hightower will lead the remaining field of 12 pros and 12 co-anglers out of Three Forks Harbor at 6 a.m. Saturday. The final weigh-in begins at 2 p.m. at Three Forks and will be live streamed at Bassmaster.com. On-the-water coverage also will be live streamed Saturday at 6:30-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-1:30 p.m.
“Hopefully tomorrow we can put together a little bit better bag and put it away,” Hightower said Friday evening. “I feel pretty good about it, anyway. At least, I have a plan tomorrow when a lot of times you get to this point and you’re out of fish and don’t know what you’re going to do.”
Hightower’s plan was foiled Friday as he attempted to race downriver to fish, only to find a barge going through the locks and all the anglers were stalled.
“At that point if I locked down I wasn’t going to have but about two or two-and-a-half hours to fish, so I turned around, came back up river, picked a spot and put my head down,” he said.
A fellow angler actually gave him the key to the lead, and possibly the tournament, he said.
“He’s a good friend,” Hightower said. “I told him what happened and he said, ‘I’ve got about 13 pounds I’ve had since 8 a.m. from right over there ... I ran across the lake and in about an hour I had a limit and built on that the rest of the day. He’s a great competitor. I owe him a lot.”
Hightower added 13 pounds, 1 ounce to his Day 1 weight of 15-0 for a two-day total of 28-1. It gives the local pro a scant 1-5 advantage over Union City, Tennessee, angler John Garrett, who shared fourth place with Hightower with 15 pounds on Day 1. He bagged 11-12 Friday.
On their heels is Cody Huff, of Ava, Missouri. The 2019 Bassmaster Carhartt College Series bracket champion from Bethel University is fishing just his second Opens Series contest but trails Garrett by only 8 ounces.
Albert Hudson of Austin, Texas, leads the co-angler division with 13-4.
Scott Pellegrin of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, is in the lead for Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with a 5-13 largemouth.
Whether to take the time to run through the locks has been a gamble for most of the anglers and may play into the finale.
With only 12 boats on the water Saturday, the picture changes close to the takeoff, but Hightower said some might take the risk anyway.
“I think a lot of them might be thinking they need a big bag and to get a big bag they’ll need to lock down to do it,” Hightower said. “I’m staying here and I’m going to put my head down where I fished today and try to win tomorrow.”
Day 2 leaders
Top 12 advance to Saturday
Angler Total Wt. Day 2 Day 1
1. Dale Hightower 10 28-1 15-0 13-1
2. John Garrett 10 26-12 15-0 11-12
3. Cody Huff 10 26-4 12-6 13-14
4. Lee Livesay 10 25-14 13-11 12-3
5. Justin Margrvs 9 24-12 11-9 13-3
6. Stphn Brwnng 9 24-3 11-15 12-4
7. Caleb Gibson 8 24-5 14-12 9-4
8. Chris Jones 10 23-13 12-10 11-3
9 Spike Stoker 10 22-15 11-9 11-6
10. Brandon Plnk 9 22-11 9-3 13-8
11. Mark Watson 7 22-4 13-14 8-6
12. Paul Brwnng 8 22-3 8-8 13-11
Co-anglers
1. Albert Hudson 5 13-4 6-15 6-5
2. Steven Hatch 5 12-5 5-1 7-4
3. Joseph Shaw 4 12-4 4 -0 8-4
4. David Gibson 5 12-2 5-8 6-8
5. Connor Rshng 5 11-11 8-9 3-2
6. William Young 3 10-11 10-11 0
7. Michael Leach 5 10-9 3-9 7-0
8. Robert Pxtn Jr. 5 10-2 5-4 4-12
9. David Booth 4 9-15 2-5 7-10
10. James Boyett 4 9-13 6-9 3-4
11. Cameron Nqn 4 9-9 2-3 7-6
12. Lry McDnld Jr. 5 9-9 4-8 5-1
For full standings, go to bassmaster.com