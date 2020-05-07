The lake may be an option to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend in two weeks.
A plan is in place to start reopening recreational areas and facilities at several Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District announced Wednesday it will begin a phased reopening of USACE recreational areas that were closed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The phased reopening plan will start May 20, with all district lakes in Oklahoma and Texas being opened by June 1. Memorial Day is May 25.
“Our goal is to have all facilities open across the Tulsa District prior to June 1 and some parks open for the Memorial Day Weekend,” Tulsa District Commander Col. Scott Preston said in a statement. “Our primary concern in conducting our operations is for the health and safety of the public, our employees and contractors.”
Tulsa-area district lakes beginning to open May 20 include Eufaula, Fort Gibson, Keystone, Oologah, Skiatook and Tenkiller. Other lakes included in the first re-opening phase in Oklahoma and Texas are Canton, Copan, Fort Supply, Hugo, Kaw, Texoma, Pat Mayse, Pine Creek and Sardis. All other district lake areas will open by June 1. District lakes in Kansas will begin opening June 1 and will be announced at a later date.
The decision to reopen will be specific to each recreation area and be based largely on the safety of the staff and visitors, the release stated. Day use areas, group shelters, swim beaches and all common use area openings will be based on local health conditions and regulations. Many USACE sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings are still canceled until further notice. Lake offices are also still closed.
Campers can immediately start making reservations for May 20 and beyond. Those who had reservations for May 15-20 at facilities that are opening will be contacted by local lake offices for a partial or full refund.
