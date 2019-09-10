Bishop Kelley graduate and former Oklahoma State infielder Donnie Walton is being promoted to the major leagues by the Seattle Mariners.
Walton, along with Arkansas Travelers teammates Kyle Lewis, Justin Dunn and Art Warren, will be added to the Mariners' roster before their home game Tuesday night against Cincinnati, according to a Seattle Times report.
The moves are not official yet because the Mariners have to clear three spots on their 40-man roster.
Walton's Texas League season ended Sunday when Arkansas was eliminated from the playoffs by the Tulsa Drillers.
Walton, 25, was second in the Texas League with 144 hits, tied for second with 63 walks, fifth with a .300 batting average, fifth with 205 total bases and fifth with an .817 OPS this season. He had 11 homers and 50 RBIs. Walton was a fifth-round draft choice by the Mariners in 2016.
Lewis, an outfielder, batted .263 with 11 homers and 62 RBIs. Dunn (9-5) led the TL in wins and Warren was the TL saves leader with 15.
Walton joined Arkansas in the middle of the 2018 season. This has been a breakout year offensively for him.
All four had to be promoted to the Mariners' 40-man roster at some point in the next two months or they would have been eligible to be selected by another team in the Rule 5 draft. With the rebuilding Mariners out of playoff contention, this gives them a chance to give their young players major league experience during the final three weeks of their season.