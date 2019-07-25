The Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences announced Thursday the matchups for the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Oklahoma will host Mississippi State and Oklahoma will travel to Texas A&M on Saturday, Jan. 25.
For the fifth straight year, all games in the Challenge will be played in one day.
OU will face Mississippi State for the fourth time in program history. The most recent meeting came in 1997 in Starkville when the Bulldogs beat the Sooners in overtime.
This will be the 50th meeting between the Cowboys and Aggies in a series that dates to 1918. OSU is 31-18 against Texas A&M, including an 11-10 mark in College Station, Texas. The No. 16 Aggies won the last meeting, 72-55, at the 2018 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York.