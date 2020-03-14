This has been a nearly unprecedented week in the world of sports.
In more than 25 years of working in sports journalism, I can remember only one day that comes close to what happened Thursday, when nearly every professional, college and high school sporting event around the country came to a halt.
The games we play are important. They provide a livelihood for some and a joyous distraction for far more.
But every now and again, we’re reminded that no matter how much we value the sports we love, real life will sometimes get in the way.
That’s what happened this week, when leagues, conferences and high school associations around the country decided to pause the games due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Those decisions were no doubt hard and often controversial. But when health and safety are at stake, prudence will always win out over play.
As a sports reporter and editor, I’ve been a part of covering any number of natural disasters that put the games in my small slice of the world on hold.
All of those situations followed a familiar path — you hunker down, cover the disaster, tell people’s stories, then work like mad to chronicle the comeback. And all of that happens in the span of days or a few weeks.
But this situation’s uncertainty makes it even more unprecedented.
How long will the games pause? We don’t really know. Already, the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and Oral Roberts University have canceled all of their athletics for the remainder of the school year. It’s reasonable to think more colleges and high schools will follow suit.
The NBA, Major League Baseball and the rest of the major professional sports will surely return, but no one can pinpoint when.
In the meantime, sports writers at the Tulsa World will continue working. We will remain your best source for sports news on the teams you care about the most both in print and at TulsaWorld.com.
But some of what you see will be different. We will have smaller sections. You may see the bylines of your favorite sports writers more often in the news sections.
We will be reaching into our archives and memory banks to tell the stories of your favorite players and teams from the past. We will be telling the stories of those impacted by the postponements and cancellations, and we will be trying to go deeper into the issues affecting the teams we cover.
A spring without the NCAA Tournament, the opening of the MLB season, the Masters or the NBA playoff drive won’t be the same.
But we understand that safety will always take precedence over sports, and we look forward to the days when we can work like mad to chronicle the comeback.