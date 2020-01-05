The Tulsa Oilers were hoping for a three-game sweep of the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday. But lackluster play late in the third period allowed Idaho to escape with a 3-1 victory before 4,084 at the BOK Center.
Tied 1-1 after two periods, Matt Ustaski scored off an Oilers turnover at 17:25, then Colton Saucerman added an empty net goal off a face-off at 18:50 to seal their first victory over the Oilers in four meetings this season.
“We played them well, but kind of handed them the game tonight,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We had three guys around the guy that scored the goal and nobody got a stick on the puck.
“Maybe it was the fatigue factor with three games in three nights, but that is avoidable. However, it cost us.”
Overall the Oilers (15-19-2-1) played well in victories on Friday and Saturday. But the sharpness was not there Sunday, and it showed in special teams. Idaho was 1-of-3 on the power play while the Oilers were 0-of-4.
“I don’t think you have to look any further than our power play let us down tonight,” Murray said. “We have been better and more productive on it. They take that delay of game (penalty) with five minutes to go and we did not produce anything off the power play. Not even a look to the net.
“That was disappointing because we had some success against them the last two nights. We kind of went away from what worked. Our entries were fine, but it was more of our sets that were out of sorts a little bit. It should not have been that way as they (Idaho) did not change anything.”
The Oilers shifted from their normal game plan in the third period.
“When they score with two and half minutes to go on a turnover and it is a simple play where we are trying to feed pucks up the middle,”Murray said. “That is not how we play. We play up the wall.
“We did not generate much but we defended well.”
The Oilers got several good shots on net in the opening period to no avail, however the Steelheads did capitalize on a power-play opportunity to take a 1-0 lead. Jeff King connected with the net at 6:59 for the only goal of the period.
Jake Clifford evened the game at 1-1 for the Oilers at 7:09 of the second period with a shot from near the face-off circle.
STEELHEADS 3, OILERS 1
Idaho;1;0;2;—;3
Tulsa;0;1;0;—;1
First period: 1, Idaho, King 3 (Roy, Merchant) 6:59 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (delay of game) :25. Tulsa, Pleskach (hooking) 6:33.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Clifford 2 (Liberati, Piccinich) 7:09. Penalties: Idaho, Kanzig (fighting major) :27. Tulsa, McKee (fighting major) :27. Idaho, Vala (slashing) 2:43. Tulsa, Ruggiero (tripping) 16:24. Idaho, Kanzig (interference) 19:34.
Third period: 3, Idaho, Ustaski 1 (Bleackley, Sweetman) 17:25. 4, Idaho, Saucerman (Roy) 18:50 (en). Penalties: Idaho, Coatta (high sticking) 7:30. Idaho, King (delay of game) 14:17.
Power plays: Idaho, 1-3, Tulsa, 0-4.
Shots: Idaho, 10-10-4—24. Tulsa, 14-9-8—31.
Saves: Idaho, Sholl 14-8-8—30. Tulsa, Williams 9-10-2—21.
Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 4,084.