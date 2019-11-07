Still three days before his fight, Kyle Crutchmer was already nervous. And he had been.
Crutchmer, who wrestled at Union High School and Oklahoma State, will make his Bellator MMA debut Friday night at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville. His welterweight bout against Robert Gidron (2-2) will be part of the Bellator 233 prelims, which will be broadcast on Bellator’s website. The event starts at 5:45 p.m.
“It's a fist fight, so the nerves are obviously going to be a little bit more extreme (than wrestling),” Crutchmer said. “But at the end of the day, it's just another competitive thing that I have to get ready for, and I’ve gotten better at it. It's just like anything else. I get nervous playing video games because I’m competing. …
“It lets me know that now I have something coming up. It keeps me working hard and doing the right things and taking the right steps to getting prepared. It’s why I do things. It's why I continue to compete. The nerves are something that I'm kind of addicted to.”
Crutchmer was a two-time All-American at OSU from 2012-17. When his wrestling career ended, he immediately pursued mixed martial arts, moving to San Jose, California, to train at American Kickboxing Academy with fellow OSU alum and future UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.
Since, Crutchmer posted a 4-0 professional record before signing a contract with Bellator in July. Despite now being based in California, Crutchmer hasn’t fought outside of Oklahoma, and that didn’t change after signing with a major promotion.
“I was pumped,” Crutchmer said. “My family and friends are all going to be able to make it. It’s something that a lot of people don’t have and have the opportunity to do. I’ve just had some luxuries since I’ve started this career that have been pretty nice.”
Signing with Bellator allowed Crutchmer to focus more on training because of the financial gain of joining a major promotion. He was able to quit other means of living, and for the first time in his career, devote that time to preparing for this upcoming fight.
“Now that I know I'm going to be making thousands of dollars, it kind of helps me to be able to put some different things aside and really focus on my fighting career,” Crutchmer said. “On top of that, now I feel like a legit professional. It's just something that I've worked hard for my whole life, and now that I'm having an opportunity to do it, I'm just very excited, man.”