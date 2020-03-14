OWASSO — Dan Rooney woke up Friday morning believing the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race scheduled for Sunday would be the only major sporting event proceeding this weekend.
A few hours later, the Folds of Honor Foundation founder learned the NASCAR race in Atlanta would join a postponement list alongside other professional sports due to the threat of COVID-19 spreading.
IndyCar also reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, suspending its season through the end of April.
NASCAR only suspended Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR said the decision to postpone the next two weeks “is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport.”
Rooney agreed.
“You have to stay the course and ride out the uncertainty of this,” Rooney said. “It’s the biggest day of the year for Folds of Honor with four hours live on FOX Sports. Not to have that opportunity is really tough.
“But Folds is in a great place. In the spirit of America, we have to weather the storm that everybody is in right now. We’re certainly not unique and hopefully these actions will slow down the spread of the virus, which is the intent that everyone is doing. We’ll break the cycle of this thing and be out of it hopefully sooner rather than later.”
Folds of Honor is an Owasso-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military members. Since 2007, Folds has raised nearly $120 million and awarded around 24,500 scholarships. This school year has seen a record $22 million and 4,500 scholarships awarded to families.
Before the postponement, NASCAR’s plan had been for the FOHQT 500 to be run without fans in the stands.
“We were like, ‘OK, we’ll watch it on television,’” Rooney said. “And the great news was that it was going to be the most-watched NASCAR race in history because there’s nothing else on TV.”
NASCAR hasn’t announced a makeup date for the race, which has been sponsored by QT and Folds of Honor since 2015.
Rooney said the race always brings donations and web traffic to the Folds of Honor website.
“There’s no doubt the correlation of the significance of this for Folds,” he said. “This is our biggest day of the year live on national television with NASCAR. At the moment, this Sunday will pass us. Hopefully we’ll get it rescheduled.”
Rooney said the scholarship application window is open for next year.
The organization expects to send over 5,000 spouses and kids to school in the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ll reiterate this — Folds is in a really good place,” Rooney said. “This isn’t something that’s permanently going to damage us or our momentum. We’ve taken steps over the years that when the unforeseen happens, we’re strong and able to press on and move forward.”