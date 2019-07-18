The sport is immensely popular far across the world, but chances are you’ve never heard of it.
Its roots lie in East Asia and date all the way back to the 4th century B.C. Its ties span generations and create family legacies in nations such as Pakistan and India, where the sport remains a pastime.
Other nations, who discovered it through colonialism, military conquest or other means, have adopted the sport themselves. Today, countries like Germany, South Africa, Norway and Australia stand among the sport’s powerhouses and compete in international competitions.
The sport even has its own Michael Jordan; a living legend who stands far above the rest. His name is Prince Malik Ata Muhammad Khan and he still competes today at age 75.
The sport is tent pegging. And something else you probably didn’t know? The United States Tent Pegging Federation is based right here in Tulsa.
At an unnamed pasture nestled off of 51st St. Thursday morning, USTPF founder Asim Malik and team member Umer Riza were busy with their horses, Kodi, Magic and Rose, preparing for an exhibition. This weekend, Malik and his USTPF team are set to put on a tent pegging demonstration at Tulsa Polo Club’s multi-day competition at Mohawk Park. The event will serve as a rare and valuable opportunity to display their talents and spark interest with spectators.
For the USTPF, which presently has 70 members nationally, the weekend is just as much a marketing event as it is a showcase as they seek to grow their squad and expand the sport.
“This is the sport you won’t hear about from common people,” Malik, a native of Pakistan, said. “We want to let people know what tent pegging is. We want them to get involved.”
So what is tent pegging, exactly?
The equestrian sport originated as a cavalry exercise around 400 B.C. when Asian and European empires ruled the world. Through time the exercise remained a part of military cultures all over the globe, developing into sport and remaining a prominent fixture even on American military bases through World War II.
The concept is relatively simple and the sport’s components today remain similar to its original tenets. A rider on horseback, with a lance, a long wooden spear, or a sword in hand, sets a target or peg some 75 meters or so away. Then, with the lance held straight up to the sky, the rider brings the horse to full gallop and attempts to pierce the target while passing by and securing the peg all the way through the finish line a set distance away.
Malik dreamed as a child growing up in Pakistan, where tent pegging still holds a strong presence even as a spectator sport, to become a professional. His family had horses and he rode from a young age. The dream never materialized, but the passion he had for the sport never faded.
He immigrated to America in 1988 and came to Tulsa nine years later. An aviation expert, Malik worked as an intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense and was deployed to Afghanistan intermittently from 2010-2017. When home in Tulsa during that spell, Malik’s itch to return to the sport returned, and when he discovered no official body to govern the sport in the United States existed, he went ahead and founded one himself. The USTPF was established in 2013.
“This was my childhood dream and it has brought me so much joy,” Malik said.
The organization grew quickly and soon the U.S. was competing on tent pegging’s international stage, earning medals at competitions in Europe in 2016 and ‘17. Malik and the team have achieved such rapid growth recruiting riders like Riza, a 27-year old Pakistani from Manchester, England who immigrated to America.
For Malik and Riza, it’s the preparation, focus and work that goes into the sport that keeps them coming back. There’s a rush that comes as they approach a peg at speeds upwards of 45 miles per hour and pass by the spot with the peg speared on their lance that just can’t be matched.
But above all there also remains a familial and cultural pull. Tent pegging holds a powerful place in families like Riza’s, where competing in the sport goes back generations. The love he feels for the competition and the connection it still carries are what compel him to continue as a rider today.
“This is something that I get from my grandad and my dad,” Riza said. “They got it from their dads and their dads before them. This is our legacy.”
This weekend, Riza, along with Malik and other USTPF teammates, will seek to further that legacy, or better yet create a new one.
Sandwiched between a pair of polo events — the real draw for most spectators — as something of a halftime show, the team will not be performing under a prime billing. But their goal, simply, is to catch people’s attention and to get their minds on the sport for even a minute. Then, maybe, those folks will give tent pegging a shot and discover the same magic Riza and Malik still feel to this day.
“I love this sport,” Riza said.“It’s exciting. You get to focus in on that target and attack it with everything you have. I think if we get it on people’s radars they’ll discover the excitement, too.”