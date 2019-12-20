OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Thunder players were attending a private movie screening at Penn Square Mall on Thursday afternoon when a shooting occurred at the mall.
A team spokesman issued the following statement: "Thunder security was made aware immediately. The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event."
There was an altercation between two people inside a shoe store at the mall, according to OKC police. One person was shot in the chest.
