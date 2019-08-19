OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Thunder franchise star Russell Westbrook announced the release of a new collection in his Honor the Gift clothing line Monday, thanking Oklahoma. The Zer0 Regrets t-shirts went on sale ahead of Westbrook’s first season with Houston.
The collection includes two shirts, one white and the other orange tie dye. On the front, “ZER0 REGRETS” arcs over a barbed wire basketball hoop -- which harkens back to the hoop in Westbrook's Inner City collection, with some differences. “Thank You Oklahoma!” is scrawled next to the hoop.
The back lists Westbrook’s accomplishments in OKC:
.@honorthegiftcohttps://t.co/rwvhYU5TCj pic.twitter.com/h5KspqhY6J— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 19, 2019
The last line is circled and references both the name of the design and Westbrook’s number.
