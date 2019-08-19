Westbrook all smiles in introduction with Rockets

Russell Westbrook is all smiles Friday during his introductory news conference in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Thunder franchise star Russell Westbrook announced the release of a new collection in his Honor the Gift clothing line Monday, thanking Oklahoma. The Zer0 Regrets t-shirts went on sale ahead of Westbrook’s first season with Houston.

The collection includes two shirts, one white and the other orange tie dye. On the front, “ZER0 REGRETS” arcs over a barbed wire basketball hoop -- which harkens back to the hoop in Westbrook's Inner City collection, with some differences. “Thank You Oklahoma!” is scrawled next to the hoop.

The back lists Westbrook’s accomplishments in OKC:

The last line is circled and references both the name of the design and Westbrook’s number.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video

OU's Lincoln Riley in his own words: Read what the Sooners coach said on the podium at Big 12 Media Days