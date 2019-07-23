OKLAHOMA CITY — Every time the Oklahoma City Thunder wears its ‘City Edition’ uniforms next season, the words, “We Remember Those Who Were Changed Forever, April 19, 1995” will press up against the players’ skin from inside the jersey.
The Thunder partnered with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to unveil OKC’s new City uniforms Tuesday. The charcoal and gold Nike uniform pays respect to those affected by the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, which killed 168 people and injured over 500, as the 25-year anniversary approaches in April.
“April 19th, 1995 changed our city forever,” Thunder general manger Sam Presti said in a team release. “The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum serves our community by helping us remember those lost, yet also tells a story of a city that comes together with compassion. The Thunder is honored to continue to strengthen our relationship with the Oklahoma City Memorial with this endeavor.”
It has long been a Thunder tradition to bring each player to the memorial when he joins the team, but now the Thunder will put its own imprint on the museum. The team plans to underwrite a permanent exhibit that will focus on the “Oklahoma Standard.” The date of exhibit’s debut has yet to be set. The Thunder also pledged to fund free admission to the museum once a month for the year 2020.