Forty-three of the nation’s best wildlife artists and sculptors will display and sell their works March 7-8 at the 2020 NatureWorks Art Show and Sale at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St. in Broken Arrow.
“We’ve got 43 artists coming from Oregon to Maryland and Minnesota to Texas, and the show will be full of beautiful paintings, unbelievable sculptures and fantastic wood carvings,” art show director Pete Messler said. “It will be a wonderful place to escape to and surround yourself with beautiful art.”
Stoney Creek, located across from Bass Pro Shops, is a new venue for the annual show. The show is open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Entry fee for the weekend is one-time $5 charge. Children enter at no charge.
“I think people will be very happy with our new venue,” Messler said.
The show is the main annual fundraiser for the all-volunteer organization. Thirty percent of each sale is donated to wildlife conservation and education efforts.
The 2020 Featured Artist is Sally Maxwell of Texas, whose unique works in Scratchboard medium are incredibly detailed. Her design style merges super-realism with minimalism to create stunning works of wildlife art.
Maxwell exhibits in three national art shows annually but primarily in galleries in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and her own gallery in Round Top, Texas.
The 2020 Encore Artist is Linda Besse of Mead, Washington. Known for exquisite detail in her oil paintings, she was named Safari Club International 2018 Artist of the Year and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year.
Tahlequah artist, fly fisherman and author Dave Whitlock joins the show this year as Special Guest Artist. Known internationally as one of the top professional fly fishers in the sport, his art and writings appear in several books, including four of his own, and hundreds of fly-fishing and outdoors sports publications.
Since 1991 NatureWorks has generated more than $2 million for local, statewide and national projects, including habitat enhancement, high-tech equipment for field studies, and classroom materials for students.
In 2019 NatureWorks gave more than $23,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlfie Conservation to support conservation efforts on Red Slough, Cross Timbers, Winter, Eufaula, Pushmataha, Hugo, Pine Creek, Atoka and Stringtown wildlife management areas. The group also supports the state duck stamp art program and annual Trout Pond for Tulsa, among other projects.
More information about NatureWorks and the Art Show and Sale can be found at natureworks.org or connect with NatureWorks on Facebook.