Northeastern Oklahoma A&M announced on Friday that head football coach Zach Allen is stepping down to accept a coaching position at Northeastern State University.
Allen served on the NEO staff for 12 years and as head coach since 2018. During his tenure, the Golden Norse compiled a record of 12-9. Assistant Zach Crissup will serve as interim head coach.
“I would like to thank Zach for his many years of service with NEO,” said athletic director Joe Renfro. “His experience and expertise were instrumental to NEO’s success in his time with us and we wish him well on his next step.”
Crissup rejoined the NEO staff in 2018 and has been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.
Prior to his most recent stint at NEO, Crissup served as linebacker and strength coach from 2010-14 under head coaches Dale Patterson, Sherard Poteete and Ryan Held.