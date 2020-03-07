On a 27-degree Saturday morning in Creek County, Mannford hunter Steve Coyn said a little prayer that a lot of deer hunters say.
“It was a pretty morning,” he said. “I thanked the Lord above for a beautiful morning and said, ‘You know, I don’t need a real big deer, but I would like to have a nice deer.’ ”
Prayer more than answered, the buck he brought home on Dec. 7, 2019, was scored recently and ranks as the largest non-typical whitetail buck taken from one of Oklahoma’s most productive white-tailed deer counties. It broke a record that stood for more than 30 years.
Soon after Coyn’s prayers to the clear blue sky, a doe emerged from the tree line about 100 yards from his blind. Then came another doe that watched something behind her, he said.
A bright red cardinal caught his eye — the favorite bird of his mother, who had passed away the month prior. Then, beyond the cardinal, a buck walked into the opening.
“At first I was thinking it was not very wide and then he turned his head and I thought, ‘Holy cow.’”
Eye-level with the buck in his ground blind he took aim for the heart and ignored all else.
“This is the embarrassing part,” he said. “I left a little tree branch in front of my blind to help conceal it and, well, the shot hit that branch and I missed the deer.”
The deer jumped but didn’t run far, as Coyn quickly jacked a second round into the chamber and placed the next bullet squarely through the buck’s boiler. It trotted over the rise and fell.
“There wasn’t any ground shrinkage,” Coyn said. “The closer I got the bigger and bigger it looked. ... I called my wife and told her, I shot the biggest deer I’d ever seen.”
The buck sported a 6X7 main frame with 21 scoreable points, 11 on the right and 10 on the left. The buck’s main beams were of identical length at 23 5/8 inches each. Gross score for the buck was 209 3/8. The net score of 202 7/8 outdistanced the previous Creek County top buck taken by Mike Parrick of Depew in 1988, which scored 201 4/8.
“I’m very blessed to have that deer,” Coyn said. “There are some very good deer around there, but not like that one.”