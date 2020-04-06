Tulsa will have to wait another year to host its first Ironman triathlon.
Tulsa Regional Tourism announced Monday that the inaugural Certified Piedmontese Ironman Tulsa triathlon was rescheduled for May 23, 2021. The event was originally scheduled for May 31, but was postponed because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team has been working closely with Ironman to determine the best scenario for a successful event in Tulsa," Tulsa Regional Tourism president Ray Hoyt said in a statement in the release. "Like the athletes, we’ve been eager to host this event in 2020. After thorough deliberations with Ironman and our event partners, we’re all in agreement that it’s best to postpone this world-renowned triathlon to May 23, 2021.
"The 2021 inaugural event will allow our city and resources time to re-emerge stronger than before. To all Ironman staff, the athletes, and our Tulsa-based partners and volunteers, we are grateful for everyone’s support and understanding during this unprecedented scenario."
The event was slated to be Ironman’s first North American triathlon since 2014. The original agreement was a three-year deal that would bring it back to Tulsa in 2021 and 2022 after hosting this year.
More than 2,500 athletes were expected to participate in the event, which features 2.4 miles of swimming in Keystone Lake and 112 miles of cycling through Osage, Creek and Tulsa counties in addition to a marathon (26.2 miles) in the downtown Tulsa area. About 10,000 spectators were also predicted to attend. All those visitors are projected make a local economic impact of $11 million.
Stuck at home with no sports: Fill the time with Mike Brown's favorite sports movies
The favorites: Raging Bull
The favorites: Moneyball
The favorites: North Dallas Forty
The favorites: The Male Animal
The overrated: Major League
The favorites: Bull Durham
The overrated: Friday Night Lights
The overrated: Varsity Blues
The overrated: Field of Dreams
The overrated: Hoosiers
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports