If Leo Crawford’s Tulsa Drillers debut Tuesday night is any indication, perhaps he should be added into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top-30 prospects rankings compiled by national media outlets.
Crawford, a 22-year-old left-hander from Nicaragua, baffled the Springfield Cardinals with his unorthodox delivery and pinpoint control. He allowed three hits and struck out 11 in six innings to lead the Drillers past the Cardinals 10-0 at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers (61-52 overall, 24-20 second half), who scored their most runs since May 14, have won the first two in a key three-game series with the Cardinals (51-63, 21-23), as the teams are battling for the North Division’s final playoff berth.
Crawford, whose velocity topped out at 91 mph, was called up earlier in the day from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he was 5-1 with a 1.96 ERA in his last 10 starts. He struck out the first four Cardinals and retired the initial 13 before allowing three consecutive singles in the fifth. Crawford then struck out the next two to escape the bases-loaded threat.
In the sixth, Crawford ended his outing by snaring Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson’s line drive.
His mound opponent, Angel Rondon (4-4), dominated the Drillers in his previous start at ONEOK Field, but he didn’t fare as well this time, allowing four runs in five innings.
For the second consecutive night, a first-inning home run by the Drillers opened the scoring as Drew Avans led off with a towering 410-foot drive over the right-field wall.
Tulsa added two runs in the fourth. Omar Estevez led off with a single and Cristian Santana reached on an infield hit. Cody Thomas lined an RBI single into the right-field corner. Angelo Mora’s walk loaded the bases for Connor Wong, whose sacrifice fly drove in Santana.
The Drillers increased their lead to 4-0 in the fifth as Estevez scored from third on a two-out wild pitch.
Tulsa broke the game open with four runs in the seventh against Merandy Gonzalez. A leadoff single by Estevez and two walks loaded the bases. Thomas’ single drove in Estevez. Mora then chopped a two-run single and Wong added an RBI base hit.
In the eighth, Errol Robinson’s two-run homer scored Chris Parmelee, who had reached on a two-out single.
For Thomas, who had three hits, it was only his second multi-hit game in his past 19 starts.
Luis Vasquez and Shea Spitzbarth combined to pitch the final three innings for Tulsa and complete the six-hit shutout.
Tulsa improved to 5-1 on the homestand and has allowed only a combined four runs in the five wins. The 10-0 margin Tuesday was Tulsa’s largest in a win since an 11-0 victory over Springfield on April 16.
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery