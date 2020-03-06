A gift for Tulsa Drillers baseball and FC Tulsa soccer fans will be unveiled Saturday during DrillersFest.
“It will be the unofficial start for our 10th anniversary season at ONEOK Field,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. “Fans will have their first chance to see our big birthday present for them, our videoboard, in action.”
The new board is 31 feet high by 67 feet wide compared to the previous screen size of 18 by 48.
“It will be an amazing addition to the fan experience,” Melega said of the boards that also will be in operation for FC Tulsa, which opens its home schedule on March 14.
Admission is free to the annual DrillersFest, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s the first chance for fans to purchase individual tickets to any of the Drillers’ 70 Texas League home games, which include 20 fireworks shows.
Tickets for the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Bedlam game on March 31 at ONEOK Field also will be on sale.
Fans who purchase any single-game or season-ticket plans will receive a free hot dog and soft drink.
There will be a face painter and balloon artist available for younger fans. All fans will have an opportunity to hit in the indoor batting cage. The Dead Armadillo Brewery will be on site to offer free samples to fans 21 and over.
Fans who have already purchased ticket packages may pick those up at the Eide Bailly Conference Center on the stadium’s suite level. Fans are asked to enter the stadium through the first base gate.
Tickets can also be purchased at tulsadrillers.com starting at 10 a.m. Saturday or by calling 918-744-5901.
The Drillers will host the Frisco RoughRiders in the season opener at 7 p.m. April 9.