Two recent Tulsa Drillers additions, pitcher JoJo Gray and shortstop Jeter Downs, were the prospects obtained by the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter in a seven-player deal that involved veteran outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp going to the Cincinnati Reds.
On Tuesday, Downs and Gray showed their potential to help the Drillers defeat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders at ONEOK Field.
Downs, in his Double-A debut after being promoted from Rancho Cucamonga earlier in the day, had two hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning. Gray, in his seventh Tulsa appearance, allowed one run in 4⅓ innings. Both are 21.
With Amarillo leading 3-1, Tulsa rallied with three runs in the sixth off reliever Evan Miller (1-2). Omar Estevez led off with a double and scored on Donovan Casey’s one-out single. Casey raced home with the tying run on Connor Wong’s two-out double into the left-field corner.
Downs then greeted reliever Carlos Belen with a sharp single into left field that drove in Wong, who had advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Ryan Moseley and Shea Spitzbarth closed out the win as they combined for three shutout innings. Spitzbarth got an assist as Wong threw out Buddy Reed, who was trying to steal second base after a two-out bloop hit, to end the game.
Tulsa (69-57 overall, 32-25 second half) took a one-game lead over Arkansas, a 4-3 loser to Corpus Christi, in the Texas League North Division with 13 games left.
A pitching matchup of bright prospects lived up to expectations, but didn’t last long. Amarillo’s Leo Patino, rated as the San Diego Padres’ No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, retired nine of the 11 batters he faced over three shutout innings before leaving with an undisclosed injury.
Gray, the Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect, breezed through four shutout innings before running into trouble in the fifth.
Hudson Potts led off with a single and Kyle Overstreet walked. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. A.J. Kennedy’s sharp single drove in Potts. Gray then struck out Reed, but he was lifted from the game as he reached his 75-pitch limit.
Logan Salow relieved Gray and retired the next two hitters to escape the inning with Tulsa down only 1-0.
The Drillers tied the game against reliever Miller in the bottom of the fifth. Downs singled with one out and moved to second on Miller’s wild pickoff throw. Errol Robinson’s single drove on Downs.
Amarillo (66-59, 32-25) regained the lead with two runs in the sixth off Yordy Cabrera (2-1). Edward Olivares reached on Downs’ throwing error and stole second. Owen Miller picked up an infield hit when Cabrera did not cover first base in time. Potts’ bloop hit off Downs’ glove drove in Castillo. Overstreet followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Olivares for a 3-1 lead that didn’t last long.