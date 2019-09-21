Panthers 6, Stars 0

The story: Anthony Greco scored two goals and an assist and Sam Montembeault made 30 saves to lead the Panthers past the Stars on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Stars of the game: Greco, a 25-year-old prospect who has spent the past three seasons with AHL Springfield, enjoyed an outstanding night. Henrik Borgstrom and Owen Tippett, both first-round draft picks trying to stick with the Panthers for good this season, each contributed a goal and an assist.

Notable: Dallas starting netminder Ben Bishop, the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie last season, enjoyed a strong night, playing the first half of the contest, stopping 23 of 24 shots before exiting just before Greco made it 2-0.

Quotable: “It felt like a home game, that’s for sure,” said Stars defenseman John Klingberg. “It’s nice to come to different places like this, and a lot of fans are coming out, especially a lot of kids, since we want to grow the game in Texas and even here in Oklahoma. It’s a good thing for us.”

PANTHERS 6, STARS 0

Florida;1;2;3; --;6

Dallas;0;0;0; --;0

First Period: 1, Florida, Borgstrom 1 (Vatrano, Tippett), 11:48.

Penalties: Stillman, Fla (interference), 1:36; Klingberg, Dal (high sticking), 13:08; Radulov, Dal (high sticking), 17:24.

Second Period: 2, Florida, Hoffman 2 (Matheson, Malgin), 12:28, PP. 3, Florida, Greco 2 (Brouwer, Stillman),13:23.

Penalties: Caamano, Dal (high sticking), 10:56.

Third Period: 4, Florida, Greco 3 (Borgstrom), 3:43. 5, Florida, Acciari 1 (Pysyk), 15:28. 6, Florida, Tippett 2 (Greco).

Penalties: Radulov, Dal (slashing), 0:20; Comeau, Dal (interference), 12:41.

Shots: Florida 8-19-15--42; Dallas 12-8-10--30

Power Plays: Florida 1-for-5; Dallas 0-for-1

Saves: Florida, Montembeault 30; Dallas, Bishop 23, Oettinger 13.

Referees: Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. A: N/A.