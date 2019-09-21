The Dallas Stars came to Tulsa on Saturday and made the BOK Center their home for a night. But despite a heavily partisan crowd, they were blitzed 6-0 by the Florida Panthers in an NHL preseason game.
With the Stars bringing their mascot (Victor E. Green), Ice Girls, public address announcer and regular national anthem singer (Celena Rae), the night was designed to feel like everyone was transported to the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
But despite also bringing most of their top players, including Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and the recently signed Joe Pavelski, the Stars lost to the Panthers in Tulsa for the second consecutive year. And just as it would be for a home game in Dallas, the Tulsa crowd, many wearing green Stars jerseys, was disappointed by the result.
“I guess if you’re looking at the glass half-full, to face this kind of adversity right now is better than in the regular season,” Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said. “Our effort wasn’t acceptable tonight, and the disappointing part was, I guess our worst effort was in the third period when we were behind 3-0. It didn’t look very pretty out there.”
Although the Panthers (1-3-1) once again didn’t bring their star players with them, they did have a few more legitimate NHL players in the lineup than last year. One such player was Mike Hoffman, who had a team-high 36 goals and 70 points last season. His blistering one-timer from the right face-off circle on a power play at 12:28 of the second period sailed over Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger’s shoulder to give Florida a 2-0 lead.
Panthers prospect Anthony Greco scored less than a minute later for a three-goal Florida advantage. From that point on, the final result seemed like a foregone conclusion. Greco added another goal 3:43 into the third period and then assisted on Owen Tippett’s goal with 6.8 seconds remaining.
Florida outshot the Stars 19-8 in the second period and 34-18 over the final two periods.
“I really liked how we played tonight. We were very efficient in a lot of ways,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “Nice to see Grecs get a couple of nice goals. (Sam Montembeault) was outstanding. A lot of those looks were solid, right down the barrel, especially in the first period, but he looked solid and quick, rebound efficiency. He was excellent.”
Official attendance numbers were not available. The game drew 11,235 in 2018. Considering the game was competing with the Tulsa Roughnecks playing across town and the college football game on TV between Oklahoma State and No. 12 Texas, the turnout did nothing to dissuade Dallas management from wanting to keep the game an annual occurrence.
“It was similar to last year,” acknowledged Stars President Brad Alberts. “Obviously, we’d love to have more people here, but we get it. Oklahoma State’s playing against Texas right now. It was exactly what we thought and expected. We’ve got Stars fans here. This is an area that we want to try to mine for fans, and certainly, we have a place here.
“We’ll look at it year to year. Things come up from time to time where we have to change our schedule, but this is an area we want to continue to play in. This is a great building, it’s an NHL venue, so we love playing in it, and it’s a great community.”
The Stars players enjoyed the experience, too.
“It was a great building. The fans were great,” Pavelski said. “We’d have liked to play a little bit better for them, for sure.”