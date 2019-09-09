Northeastern State's Aitana Hernandez is the individual leader after the first round of the NSU Women's Golf Classic at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
Hernandez, a sophomore, shot an even-par 72 Monday, and leads by one entering the final day of the tournament. NSU is fifth in the team standings (312).
Rogers State is in second place after the Hillcats shot a score of 307 -- three shots back of Henderson State.
Mariana Flores led the way for Rogers State, shooting a 3-over 75. She is tied for fourth in the individual standings. Teammate Marybeth Bellnap is tied for eighth, a shot back after a 76.