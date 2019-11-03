The Northeastern State women's soccer team finished the regular season with a 2-0 win over Newman Sunday in Tahlequah.
The Riverhawks (13-4-1, 8-3-0 MIAA) scored first in the 29th minute, when Paulina Chavez scored on a shot after Meagan Chase's first attempt was blocked, but bounced to Chavez. NSU scored again in the 57th minute, on a goal by Mariah Nicolet. Ainsley Cunningham made two saves for her second shutout in goal.
NSU will host Newman (7-4-6, 3-3-4) again on Friday in the MIAA Tournament.