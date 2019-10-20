A goal in the 89th minute by Sarah Rector was the difference Sunday afternoon as the Northeastern State women's soccer team edged Northwest Missouri 2-1 in Maryville, Missouri.
The RiverHawks, winners of five matches in a row, are now 10-3-1 overall and 4-2 in the MIAA.
NSU got on the board first in the 19th minute when Mariah Nicolet scored off a pass from Callie Rucker to give the RiverHawks the lead. The RiverHawks would hold that lead all the way into the 79th minute, when Northwest Missouri's Izzy Romano put the ball in the lower-left corner of the net to even the score.
The RiverHawks were forced to play with only 10 players for the final five minutes, but it didn't matter as Rector converted a corner kick in the 89th minute to give NSU the lead and eventually the win.