Northeastern State's Aitana Hernandez is a WGCA All-Region selection for the second straight season, the association announced on Monday.
The sophomore is one of 10 golfers from the Central Region to be distinguished, with six coming from the MIAA. Hernandez finished in the top-10 in five of NSU's six events this past season with three of those in the top-5.
She had a medalist finish in the fall in the RiverHawks' home tournament. In 12 rounds, Hernandez held a 75.25 stroke average, with a 461-46 win-loss mark over fellow golfers.
For the NSU golf program, this is the seventh straight season with an All-Region selection, with 18 overall honors since 2002.