Northeastern State rolled past UMary on Saturday, 85-54, in Alva.
Caleb Smith paced the RiverHawks (2-0) with 17 points.
Red Oak's Brad Davis was the team's second-leading scorer with 11 points, and Kendrick Thompson added 10.
