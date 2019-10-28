The Northeastern State men's soccer team won its third straight game Monday night, 3-2 over Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee.
Flynn Semmerling gave NSU (9-6, 6-4 MIAA) a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 28th minute. The RiverHawks' margin doubled two minutes later, when Aaron Ugbah found the net.
OBU (4-10-1, 2-8-1) cut the margin to 2-1 on a goal by Luis Romero in the 68th minute, but NSU padded the margin again on a Ben Watson goal in the 85th minute. The Bison added a late goal on a penalty kick by Alejandro Castillo, but the RiverHawks held on for the win.
NSU plays at Rogers State on Friday.